Ville Platte police arrest man accused of robbing store at gunpoint

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Ville Platte police have arrested a man suspected of robbing a store at gunpoint.

On August 27, 2019, at approximately 7 p.m. officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery at a business located on East Lincoln Road.

Upon arrival, witnesses told officers that a man entered the store with a mask covering his face and robbed the store at gunpoint.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives arrived and began their investigation.

As a result of the investigation a warrant was issued and an arrest was made on August 29, 2019. Arrested was Jesse Lee Fontenot, 28, of Ville Platte.

Fontenot was charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Fontenot was booked without incident into the Ville Platte City Jail on a $550,000.00 bond. Fontenot was taken to the Evangeline Parish Jail where he remains incarcerated.

Chief Lartigue said he would like to thank the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in making the arrest.

If you have information on suspicious or illegal activity, please contact the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-133.

Your call will remain anonymous.