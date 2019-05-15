Ville Platte PD: Man charged after killing of 3-month-old puppy Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Joseph Bergeron (Ville Platte Police Department) [ + - ] Video

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A 23-year-old Mamou man has been charged with animal cruelty after allegedly killing a woman's puppy, police said.

On May 11, 2019, at approximately 10 a.m. officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to a report of animal cruelty on Hummingbird Lane in Ville Platte.

Upon arrivals officers spoke with the homeowner who stated that her friend’s boyfriend killed her 3-month-old puppy because the animal had nipped "their son on his finger."

According to the report the suspect allegedly "punched the puppy in the head and then slammed the puppy on the concrete twice before throwing the puppy into the back of his truck" and leaving the home.

On May 15, 2019 Joseph Lane Bergeron was arrested without incident and booked into the Ville Platte City Jail on the charge of animal cruelty. Bergeron’s bond was set at $500.00.

Chief Lartigue reminds citizens to report suspicious or illegal activity by calling the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.

