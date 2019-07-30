Ville Platte PD faces officer shortage

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- The Ville Platte Police Department is facing an officer shortage. Police Chief Neal Lartigue says there’s only one officer patrolling the streets per shift.

Earlier this year, the city cut the Police Department’s budget, which went into effect July 1. Since then, the chief says he’s had four officers quit this month for higher paying jobs.

Now residents are speaking out. They’re concerned about security in the city, saying one officer per shift is just not enough.

Shanameeka Frank says, after her daughter got caught in the crossfire of a shooting at a gas station last Sunday morning (hyperlink yesterday’s story here), she realized how terrifying the lack of police can be.

“We’re worried about our protection. Cause we don’t want to have to come to the point where we have to start protecting ourselves. Then, in that case, what happens is we go to jail. So we want to secure our little town. We love our little city but we need protection here.”