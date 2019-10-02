Ville Platte PD arrests Anita Street shooting suspect

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A 31-year-old Ville Platte man is in custody in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a victim in critical condition.

Sandress Calvin faces charges of one count of attempted second degree murder, one count of carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property.

He was arrested on Sept. 26, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said.

Police said the shooting on the 1500 block of Anita Street stemmed from a feud between the victim and the suspect.

Lartigue said the victim was treated for nine days for critical injuries, “which left him with permanent damages.”

Chief Lartigue commended the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the initial call.

If you have any information on illegal or suspicious activity, call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.