Ville Platte man sentenced for killing endangered whooping crane

 LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY) – A U.S. judge has sentenced Gilvin Aucoin Jr., 53, of Ville Platte, to two years of probation for killing an endangered whooping crane.

His sentenced includes 120 hours of community service related to environmental conservation and complete a hunter’s education course for violating the Migratory Bird Treaty Act by shooting a whooping crane.

Also, as part of the sentence, Aucoin’s hunting and fishing privileges have been suspended for the period of his probation.

According to evidence presented court, Aucoin shot at and killed a whooping crane, an endangered species, in Evangeline Parish on July 24, 2018. Aucoin saw the bird while working on a farm and shot at the bird multiple times using his rifle with an attached scope.

He ultimately killed the whooping crane, leaving the bird where it fell, officials said.

 “Whooping crane poaching is an offense that will be investigated thoroughly by my office and law enforcement agents,” U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph said.

“Many state and federal resources have been dedicated to ensuring the survival and stability of the whooping crane population in Louisiana, which is an endangered species and a valuable part of our ecosystem. Those who kill or attempt to kill a whooping crane in the Western District of Louisiana will pay the consequences.”

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited Aucoin for the illegal shooting of the whooping crane on July 26, 2018.

