Ville Platte man killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler

A Ville Platte man lost his life Friday after being struck head-on by an 18-wheeler.

It happened shortly before 5 p.m. on LA Hwy 33, at the intersection of LA Hwy 822.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that 25-year-old Dustin Lehman of Sterlington was traveling north on LA Hwy 33, in an 18-wheeler approaching a stopped vehicle.

According to police, he was unable to stop, tried to swerve but was unsuccessful and sideswiped the vehicle.

He then traveled into the southbound lane where his vehicle struck a vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Trevor Trahan from Ville Platte.

Police say Trahan was properly restrained, however was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lincoln Parish Coroner’s Office.

Lehman and the driver of the vehicle that was sideswiped were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Both were properly restrained at the time of the crash, police said.