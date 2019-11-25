Live Now
Ville Platte man arrested for Lake Charles homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — A Ville Platte man was taken into custody Sunday after police say he shot and killed a Lake Charles man.

J’vonte Melik Sterling, 17, of Abraham Avenue in Ville Platte had a bond set at $1 million, according to Capt. Kevin Kirkum

Lake Charles Police were called out to a Legion Street address shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Upon their arrival, they discovered Eddie Hardman, 23, injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his wounds.

The shooting apparently came after an altercation between several individuals. Sterling was not part of the initial altercation but later produced a handgun and shot Hardman. He fled from the scene but was found by patrol officers.

The investigation is still ongoing.

