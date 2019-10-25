Ville Platte landmark, Frosty’s Drive-In, on the mend after early morning crash

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A local landmark was damaged Friday morning, authorities said.

“Sometime around 2:30 am this morning, a young lady went off the road and just ran into the building. To our knowledge no one was hurt, but as you can see there is a lot of damage,” Steve Phillips tells News 10.

Philips is the president of F. Phillips General Contractors. He’s lived across the street from Frosty’s for several years.

Frosty’s opened in 1960.

Located on Tate Cove Road, the local restaurant is well known to its loyal customers for their famous hamburgers and po’boys.

On Fridays in Ville Platte, you can find the parking lot full of customers waiting for the catfish etouffee.

“It’s pillar in the community,” Phillips added. “A lot of people come on Fridays for catfish etouffee and known for their hamburgers and po’boys so they are very well respected in Ville Platte.

He tells News 10 the drive-in means a lot to him and his family.

He says he’s ready to immediately get started helping repair Frosty’s for Ville Platte.

“On Monday, they will evaluate the situation and from there settle on a price, then we will start construction immediately afterwards,” Phillips explains.

Frosty’s hopes to reopen in four to six weeks.