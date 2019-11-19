Live Now
Ville Platte High School student accuses teacher of inappropriate touching

A student at Ville Platte High School is accusing a teacher of inappropriate contact.

Ville Platte police confirm they are investigating those allegations.

News Ten’s Alece Courville talks with the student about what happened in the classroom.

“Whenever we get our hair done or our makeup done, he would say ‘you pretty, looking good today’ and when we got our hair done he goes like this to our hair and touches us and stuff. When he did it in the auditorium, he was like this, we would move and he would move with me. I tried to pull away and he was like no, this right here and pulled me back,” Mahala Alfred explains.

Mahala Alfred is speaking out against teacher , Larry Moore, at Ville Platte High School.

She says Moore made her feel uncomfortable by playing with her hair and making comments about her appearance.

She says one time Moore grabbed her from behind and held her body against his.

Moore is the husband of Ville Platte High School principal, Melanie Moore.

Their attorney, Daniel Hughes, says Larry Moore denies all of the allegations.

His statement (Hughes) reads, “The allegations are spurious, maliciously made, and totally false.”

For Mahala Alfred, she hopes speaking out will encourage others to come forward and no one else is hurt in similar situations.

Alfred adds, “I hope that other students he did this to comes out so he don’t hurt anymore students.”

