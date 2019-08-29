Vigil held at high school of slain teen

Tonight New Iberia Senior High School honored former student and friend, Garron Lewis, with a vigil.

The seventeen-year-old was found shot to death inside of a vehicle on Friday, August 16.

“Garron, man. Amazing athlete, you know. I was lucky enough to play with him, defensive backfield. It’s just a shame that he was taken away from us,” Devin Landry said.

Lewis’ teammates on his football team took the loss especially hard.

“When I found out, I just went in the room and just sat down by myself in the dark and just cried.”

Jayden Singleton says practices just are not the same without Lewis there.

“It’s been hard. Like I still wish he would be on the sidelines with me, talking to me.”

Teammates describe him as quiet but hardworking and caring.

“Like whenever I would mess up on something, he would pull me to the side. He wouldn’t yell like most people would. He would pull me to the side. He would tell me what I did wrong, how to get better,” Singleton said.

Known for being a locker room leader, Lewis has left a lasting impression on the people around him. Teammates say they play every game thinking about him.

“It really brought us closer together. We started caring more about each other, and it gave us something to look forward to play harder every game,” Elijah Bonin said.