Video: Suspect sought in attempted armed robbery inside a Ville Platte restaurant

Ville Platte, La. (KLFY)- The Ville Platte Police Department is searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery inside a local restaurant.

October 30, 2019, officers responded to a report of an attempted armed robbery of restaurant located on West Main Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a suspect entered the restaurant and attempted to rob the employees.  

The suspect was unsuccessful and fled the area on foot, authorities said. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect involved. 

If you have any information regarding the attempted this crime, call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313.  Your call will remain anonymous.

