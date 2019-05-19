VIDEO: Restoring power to Ville Platte could take days, mayor says Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A severe early morning storm has knocked out power, and sent people in Ville Platte and the Evangeline Parish area to stay with family members and seek shelter.

One of the harder-hit areas is along the Tate Cove Road area where multiple homes and businesses were severely damaged.

Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says CLECO power officials are on scene and are working throughout the day and night to bring power back to the area.

Governor John Bel Edwards, in a mid afternoon press conference, said his he has assesed the area and is preparing to declare a Statewide State of Emergency later on Sunday.

All schools in Evangeline Parish will be closed Monday, May 19, 2019.

No injuries have been reported, however three people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

