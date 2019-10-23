Video: Burglars crash pickup truck into Arnaudville business, steal ATM

Dramatic video shows a smash-and-grab burglary of an ATM at a Arnaudville business early Tuesday morning.

Investigators are now seeking information on the identity of the five suspects wanted in connection with the burglary that happened shortly after 4:00 a.m.

Deputies say they responded to an alarm activation at a business in the 1000 block of Coteau Rodaire Road.

An investigation revealed that five individuals all wearing masks and hoodies were seen on video surveillance removing an ATM after the driver of a pickup truck put it in reverse and plowed through the front window of the business.

The truck used in the burglary was reported stolen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning from a residence in the 1800 block of Anse Broussard Road, detectives said.

It was located Tuesday afternoon in a rural area of Arnaudville.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to please contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or St. Martin Crime Stoppers 441-3030.