UPDATE: Victim in deadly midday shooting in Eunice identified

UPDATE: The victim in a Monday afternoon shooting in Eunice has been identified at 21-year-old De’Omaant Frank.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said the victim was riding a bicycle on E. Maple Ave when a vehicle pulled up and fired at least seven to 10 shots.

The victim died later that day at a local hospital.

The Eunice Police Department have been interviewing people of interest and witnesses. “The shooting appears to be a retaliatory gang action. Players in the investigation have histories of prior shootings in Eunice,” Fontenot said.

Central Middle School, because of its location at that intersection, was placed on lock-down purely as a precaution.

No students were injured or involved.

Police are asking that anyone with information on this or any other criminal activity, please call Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS or on the P3 app at www.p3tips.com.

Eunice City Marshal’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop are assisting in this investigation.

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- ORIGINAL: Officers are the scene of a shooting near Central Middle School in Eunice.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, one person was injured and has been taken to a local hospital.

The nearby school has been placed on lock down as a precaution, but the scene is secure, the chief tells News 10.

This is a developing story.

