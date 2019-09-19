Victim in deadly Thursday morning crash in Lafayette identified

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 49-year-old Lafayette woman was killed in a crash in the 1100 block of Rue du Belier Thursday morning, police said.

According to Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, at about 10 a.m., officers responded to a major crash involving a Dodge Dakota and a Mazda CX9.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the Dodge crossed into oncoming traffic and hit the Mazda head on, Dugas said.

The Mazda’s driver, identified as Dawn Martin, was severely injured and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Alcohol is not suspect to be a factor in the accident, Dugas said.

Circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit and remains ongoing.