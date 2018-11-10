Veterans Day deals for those who served or are currently serving in the armed forces. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. USMC [ + - ] Video

Some restaurants across Acadiana are offering up deals for those who served or are currently serving the country this Veterans Day.

Most of these deals don't require veterans and active duty military personnel to buy anything in order to get a free meal. All they have to do is present proof of military service by showing their server a permanent or temporary U.S. military identification card or a veterans card.

Here are some of the restaurants that are offering free meals to America's heroes on Veterans Day.

Applebee's: The chain's giving away free full-size entrees as a thank you. These are the choices: Classic Bacon Cheeseburgers, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Buffalo Wild Wings: The hot wing chain is offering up a free order of small traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries.

Chili's : Veterans can choose one of seven free dishes including the chain's Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, Cajun Chicken Pasta or a salad with a bowl of chili or soup.

Cracker Barrel: The interstate institution is offering up a free slice of its Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a choice of one of its coffee drinks from mochas to lattes.

Denny's: America's Diner is offering a Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from am to noon.

Little Caesars: From 11 a.m.. to 2 p.m.. local time, the pizza chain is giving away a free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo that usually costs $5 and includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce soda. Just mention the deal at check-out to get the free meal.

Red Robin: America's heroes can indulge in a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries. They've more than earned this hearty meal, after all.

Texas Roadhouse: All veterans and active members can enjoy a free lunch on Sunday from 11am-2pm.