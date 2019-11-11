Live Now
Veterans Day 2019: Where veterans can eat free around Acadiana on Monday, Nov. 11

On Nov. 11, veterans around Acadiana are invited to enjoy a free meal at various restaurants as a show of appreciation for their service to our country.

BREAKFAST

Another Broken Egg is offering active and retired military a free Patriot French Toast Combo and coffee on Nov. 11.

IHOP – Active duty and retired veterans receive a free breakfast on Nov. 11.

McDonald’s locations throughout the area will honor veterans, active duty and military reserve force members with a free sausage biscuit extra value meal breakfast (includes hashbrown and coffee). Valid between 5 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

DINNER/ ALL DAY

Applebee’s – Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal from a menu of eight entrees: Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad, or Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Chili’s – Veterans receive a complimentary meal from special entrée choices including: Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese, or Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Golden Corral will celebrate Military Appreciation Night on November 11. Any person who has served in the US Military retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves will be honored with a free meal.

