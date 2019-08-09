Very Warm and Muggy at the Bus Stops this Morning. Same Heat for the Weekend

Acadiana is off to another quiet start but with very warm and muggy conditions. Temperatures sit in the upper 70s to lower 80s this morning as a few areas of fog form in Acadiana. A Heat Advisory is back in place today from Noon to 6pm as the heat index climbs above 100°. Rain chances should remain low with a few pop up showers and storms possible, mainly this afternoon and evening. This August heat and humidity is expected for the entire weekend but isolated rain could be a bit more likely on Sunday.