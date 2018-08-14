Verot School Road construction causing frustration for drivers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Verot School Road, residents are driving what feels like a maze to get through construction. Now they just want to know when will it get completed.

“Well, I think it’s a mess,” said Eunice 'Bernice' Chapman, a Lafayette resident.

Having to deal with construction and traffic that comes with it makes a driver's daily commute difficult.

“To get really anywhere in Lafayette you have to deal with Verot,” said Sam Stonecipher, another Lafayette resident.

Some feel as if the construction on Verot School Road will never come to an end.

“They said 20 years agom this was going to be done and it was not done,” Eunice added.

For Eunice Chapmen, the construction has added more complication for her to get from point A to point B.

“I've got to go almost two or three miles to get to my grocery store. Half the time, you couldn't get on Verot School Road because of the traffic,” said Chapmen.

For Sam Stonecipher, he said he's learning to take different routes to avoid traffic and construction.

“I have to take alternate routes to get to school or maybe a friend’s house. Verot's right there," Sam said.He said the traffic has always been bad, but the construction has made it significantly worse.

“I think in the long run it will be very good for the people to get out of here, and the traffic will be a lot easier because it will be a two lane only side, you know,” said Chapmen.

Residents are hoping that all road construction will be done on Verot before the end of this year.

But the $35 million state-funded project is not set to be complete until spring of 2019.