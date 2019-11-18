Live Now
Vermilion Parish Task Force releases drug arrests over last month

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Four men were arrested on unrelated drugs charges over the past several weeks in Vermilion Parish.

According to Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Cpt. Drew David, the arrests were made in conjunction with the Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff’s Narcotics Task Force

  • Oct. 21, 2019 — Don Mitchell, 44, was arrested in Abbeville for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, hydrocodone, MDMA and synthetic marijuana. He was also charged with possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.
  • Oct. 28, 2019 – Christian Baez, 18, was arrested in Erath for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance.
  • Oct. 29, 2019 – Billy Dalton Comeaux Brailey, 28, of Abbeville, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute meth, possession of marijuana and transactions involving drug proceeds.
  • Nov. 15, 2019 – Michael Roche, Jr., 26, of Kaplan, was arrested for cultivation of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Mike Couvillon,thanked the mayors, town councils and Vermilion Parish chiefs of police for their support of the task force. He also thanked local citizens for their “awareness and assistance in helping the task force in fighting the war on illegal drugs.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call (337) 740-4501 or email the task force anonymously at taskforce@vpso.net. You can also go here, click on “Narcotics” and fill out the “Turn in a Pusher” information.

