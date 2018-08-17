Local

Vermilion Parish Superintendent still suspended, investigation to begin soon

Posted: Aug 16, 2018 10:24 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 10:24 PM CDT

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Superintendent Jerome Puyau will remain on paid administrative leave from the Vermilion Parish School Board.

Puyau was placed on leave on August 8 amid allegations against him.

A measure to consider and appoint a committee to investigate the allegations failed with a 4-4 vote.

The school board also voted against accepting suggestions from their legal counsel on a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry's lawsuit accuses the Vermilion Parish School Board and its members of violating the state's Open Meetings Law when teacher Deyshia Hargrave was arrested and removed from a school board meeting after questioning Puyau's pay raise.

There will be meetings on both issues in the near future.

