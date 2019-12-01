Vermilion Parish sheriff’s deputy suffers serious injuries in patrol car during pursuit

A Vermilion Parish sheriff’s deputy was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle driven by an escapee from the Vermilion Parish detention center, officials said.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Sunday as deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the juvenile who escaped custody last week.

As deputies attempted to stop the suspect, the 17-year-old juvenile driver began to flee in the vehicle, Sheriff’s spokesperson Drew David said.

A pursuit from La Hwy 167 to La Hwy 14 west bound began, David said.

During the pursuit, the suspect escaped one deputy, however slammed into another deputy’s unit, David said.

He then fled on foot, but was captured shortly after and taken into custody along with a female passenger, David said.

The deputy who was struck sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to a local hospital, David said.

As of 5:45 p.m. David said the deputy’s injuries are non life threatening and that he is alert and awake.

David said the juvenile suspect in custody will be facing multiple traffic, and criminal charges from the escape last week and Sunday’s chase.

“The Vermilion Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Abbeville Police Department, Kaplan Fire and Police Departments, Acadian Ambulance, and the Louisiana State Police for all of their efforts and support in this incident,” David said.