Vermilion Parish school superintendent facing administrative leave for a second time

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- There’s a special meeting happening tonight at the vermilion parish school board.

One item on the agenda includes placing the superintendent on administrative leave pending results of investigation.



That item is number No. 5 new business but according to one source it has everything to do with past actions.

We’re told several accusations have been made, accusing superintendent Jerome Puyau of malfeasance in reference to money used to pay attorney fees.

The superintendent says the board is putting itself at risk by defaming my name and accusing him of criminal charges that haven’t been investigated.



Puyau says he will be in attendance for the meeting that starts and 6 p.m., and we’ll have a full report tonight at 10 p.m.

