Vermilion Parish School District ranks in top 5 in state

The Vermilion Parish School District is ranked number four out of 71 districts in the State of Louisiana.

According to Vermilion Parish School Superintendent Jerome Puyau, the Vermilion Parish School District is ranked as one of 4 "A" Districts in the State of Louisiana. He says this is due in part to the hard work of their teachers.

Seven years ago, when Puyau started as Superintendent, the district was ranked right under number 20 out of 71 districts in the state.

Now they're in the top 5.

"It really should be directed towards our teachers... the hard work they are doing in the classrooms. Our scores show it. We are in the top 10 in almost every area that the state grades us," says Puyau.

"These are the areas in which our schools are graded. We have rankings as number one, number two, number three, number five, number seven, number nine, 11, 12. Elementary, middle and high schools all performing either in the top 10 or the top 20 in the State of Louisiana,” explains Puyau. “It's phenomenal results in every area. In fact, we had two high schools that performed at the highest level. All 'A's' in every index level which is a phenomenal feat, so we're extremely excited about how well we're doing."

“And of course we are not number one, so we'll continue to move forward and make Vermilion the best place for all students and be the number one district in the State of Louisiana. That will be our goal and we will achieve it while I am Superintendent of Vermilion Parish," adds Puyau.