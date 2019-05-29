Vermilion Parish School Board at odds with superintendent over removing attorney

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jerome Puyau (The Advertiser)

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Some contention is expected Thursday evening regarding a discussion on whether to remove the Vermilion Parish School Board's general legal counsel.

On Wednesday, a letter was sent to school board members from Brown Sims, the attorney representing Vermilion Parish Superintendent Jerome Puyau, opposing the proposal to terminate the board's acting attorney, Justin Merritt.

"To do so violates the contract of Justin Merritt, and violates the good faith of the School Board in that contract," the letter said. "I believe it would subject the Board generally and the individual members personally out of their own pockets, to assessment of damages for bad faith refusal to comply with a contract when there is no basis to do so."

Sims' letter goes on to express opposition to possibly hiring attorney Bob Hammonds and his firm to replace Merritt.

"If the Board believes it is going to save money by hiring Bob Hammonds, I can assure you that the Board is wrong. That is not Bob Hammonds' objective, and the Board will not succeed in this regard either."

Read the full letter here.

The school board meeting begins Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

