Some local community, sports events dates changed due to rainy weekend weather
VERMILION PARISH: New “Drop Box” available to help with discarding unused medications

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: VPSO)

(VPSO)- For the past several years the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department has taken part in the DEA’s drug take-back program. This program was conducted twice a year and allowed persons from around the parish to bring in unused prescription medication to be disposed of in the proper manner, at no cost to them.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriffs’ Department has teamed up with the Attorney General’s Office to provide the people of Vermilion Parish access to discarding unused medication throughout the year. Attorney General Jeff Landry donated “Drop Box” bins to Sheriff’s who may have been interested in this program.

Captain Drew David, Commander of the Drug Task Force stated, “Twice a year we would set up at different locations and take in 90 to 100 pounds of unused prescription drugs. This would allow the people of the parish to have a safe way to get rid of the medication. Having this “Drop Box” on sight allows everyone to bring in their medication to the Sheriff’s Annex building without having to wait until the next TAKE BACK DAY. The only items that we are not allowed to take in are liquids, and sharps, such as needles. I’d like to thank Attorney General Jeff Landry for assisting the Sheriff’s Department, and the people of Vermilion. This has been a huge asset to Vermilion Parish. The Sheriff’s Annex is located near the Court House in Abbeville and is opened from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

