VERMILION PARISH: Arrest made for obstruction of justice, and conspiracy

John Primeaux (Photo: Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office)

John Curtis Primeaux, 38, was convicted by the 15th Judicial District Court on Friday of one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of conspiracy to commit obstruction of justice, says Captain Drew David, the Public Information Officer for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Primeaux’s convictions are in regard to his tampering of evidence, connected to the homicides of Cody Fell and Abigail Clark between April 15 and April 16, 2014.

Tosanwomy Mason Gee, was also arrested recently in connection to this case. Gee was arrested on warrants for principle to first degree murder, obstruction of justice and aggravated arson.

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division says that more arrests are possible as this is an ongoing investigation.

