Verizon Wireless to offer hurricane recovery discount and comp services for locals

Local
(Verizon Wireless)- The Verizon Wireless stores in your area operated by Victra are doing the following:

  • Free charging stations in stores for those without power
  • Free one-time water damage services using our Redux technology to dry out phones or other small devices with potential water damage
  • Discounts on select portable power supplies 

For your reference, please find addresses of stores in your area below:

  • 2914 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503
  • 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Ste 508 Youngsville, LA 70502
  • 3201 Louisiana Ave. Lafayette, LA 70501

