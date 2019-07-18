Verizon Wireless to offer hurricane recovery discount and comp services for locals

(Verizon Wireless)- The Verizon Wireless stores in your area operated by Victra are doing the following:
- Free charging stations in stores for those without power
- Free one-time water damage services using our Redux technology to dry out phones or other small devices with potential water damage
- Discounts on select portable power supplies
For your reference, please find addresses of stores in your area below:
- 2914 Johnston St. Lafayette, LA 70503
- 103 Centre Sarcelle Blvd, Ste 508 Youngsville, LA 70502
- 3201 Louisiana Ave. Lafayette, LA 70501