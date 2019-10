According to State Police, I-10 westbound at mile marker 95 remains opened, although slow moving, following a vehicle fire.

All lanes are open I-10 West at Mile Marker 96 (Scott). Congestion is approximately 5 miles in length. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) October 1, 2019

Police say the driver escaped before the vehicle burst into flames around 2:45 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

(John Weatherall/KLFY)

The cause of the fire remains unknown.