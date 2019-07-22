US Navy Veteran away during Hurricane Barry returns to Jeanerette home to sift through wreckage

United States Navy Veteran Brandon Francis was away from his property when Barry left its mark last weekend. Friends and family sent video to Francis showing the action as it was taking place.

While he could not believe how much damage was done, he says he is a firm believer that he and his family will bounce back.

“It was very, very shocking and to see such a structure it is difficult for us to be able to take a whole lot but you know we are going to deal with it, we have a great religious faith, and you know things happen for a reason.”

Francis has just moved to the Jeanerette area and was shocked to find his property in the condition that it was.

“This building was designed to, you know go ahead and hold our things, which is why we moved all our belongings from our home into you know, a safer place, but unfortunately you know we were stuck with this damage and its pretty big.”

Barry caused intense damage at his home, but he is extremely grateful for the people who have helped him and his family though this hard time.

“Thank you to all of the efforts and the people who made the efforts into you know, putting us back on our feet. Though this is going to be a long climb up forward, we really do appreciate all the phone calls and assistance we have received.”

To contact Brandon Francis, call 337-504-1200 or by email at brandonfrancis7@gmail.com