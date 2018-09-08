URGENT: Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter at capacity, seeks dog adoption

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter's goal is to get 20 dogs adopted or rescued in 10 days.

So far, 11 dogs have been adopted. To make that goal, nine more dogs need to be adopted by Wednesday Sept. 12.

The shelter is open Monday through Saturday. Photos of all animals up for adoption can be seen on the facility's Facebook page.

You can also visit here for more information on adoption.