URGENT: Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter at capacity, seeks dog adoption
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Vermilion Parish Animal Shelter's goal is to get 20 dogs adopted or rescued in 10 days.
So far, 11 dogs have been adopted. To make that goal, nine more dogs need to be adopted by Wednesday Sept. 12.
The shelter is open Monday through Saturday. Photos of all animals up for adoption can be seen on the facility's Facebook page.
You can also visit here for more information on adoption.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Twitter's Alex Jones ban: Blip in sea of abuse?
- Report: Head of Verizon's AOL, Yahoo in talks to depart
- Twitter's ban of Alex Jones raises questions on consistency
- The public is key to help solve crimes, but at what cost to their safety?