UPDATE: Water shut off in St. Martinville after main break

UPDATE: Water service returned around 4 a.m. Sunday for area residents and businesses in the St. Martinville.

This after many households experienced low or no water pressure Saturday night as a result of water main break.

As of Sunday afternoon, city officials said the water break was repaired and services were fully restored before dawn Sunday.

Residents are advised that a boil water advisory remains in effect.

ORIGINAL: Many households Wednesday evening experienced low or no water pressure as a result of a valve replacement project.

Most residents and businesses in the city of St. Martinville will be without running water

starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday after a water main break forced city officials to temporarily shut off service.

No word on what what caused the problem, but officials did say crews will be working around the clock to have the water restored.

No time frame was given, and a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice.