UPDATE: Victim identified in Iberia Parish homicide

UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office has identified the victim in Sunday morning's shooting on North Freyou Road as Keith Viator, age 33.

ORIGINAL: A suspect is in custody after deputies in Iberia Parish responded to a domestic violence call and found a man dead on Sunday.

It happened in the 1800 block of North Freyou Road shortly before 3 a.m.

On arrival deputies located a male victim in the residence, who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the upper torso, the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Medics arrived and pronounced him dead, and now the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death.

An initial investigaton said this incident appeared to be a domestic-related incident.

No names have been released pending notification of next-of-kin, officials said.

