Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Oct 25 house fire in New Iberia

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(State Fire Marshal’s Office)

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The victim killed in an Oct. 25 fire has been identified as 62-year-old Keith Brown, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL: One person was found dead during an investigation into a house fire in New Iberia, authorities said.

Iberia Fire District #1 responded to the call in the 2500 block of N. Neco Town Road around 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters located the body of a male when they arrived on scene, authorities said.

More details will be released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
59°F Overcast. Low 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
59°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories