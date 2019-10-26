UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly Oct 25 house fire in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The victim killed in an Oct. 25 fire has been identified as 62-year-old Keith Brown, of New Iberia.

ORIGINAL: One person was found dead during an investigation into a house fire in New Iberia, authorities said.

Iberia Fire District #1 responded to the call in the 2500 block of N. Neco Town Road around 5:45 p.m.

Firefighters located the body of a male when they arrived on scene, authorities said.

More details will be released by the State Fire Marshal’s Office as they become available.