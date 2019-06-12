UPDATE: Two killed in plane crash on levee road identified Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ( Dalfred Jones, KLFY ) [ + - ] Video

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. - An investigation is underway after a plane crash this morning claimed the lives of two men.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office identified the pilot killed as 49-year-old Kirk Bellard and his passenger, Marcus Guidry, 38. Both men are from Breaux Bridge.

The aircraft, which appears to be an ultralight, crashed on the levee of the Atchafalaya River reportedly on Spillway Levee Road in St. Landry Parish near the St. Martin Parish line.

The crash is currently being investigated by the FAA. The agency will be turning over that investigation to National Transportation Safety Board.

