UPDATE: Teen reported missing in Breaux Bridge found safe

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The teen has been found safe, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: Breaux Bridge police are searching for a missing 14-year-girl.

Erianna Patin was last seen just before midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 7 in the Cecile Boulevard area.

She is described as 5’4″, 140 pounds with short black hair. She is possibly carrying a black backpack with an “E” on it, police said.

Anyone with information on Patin’s whereabouts is asked to call the Breaux Bridge Police Department, (337) 332-8352.