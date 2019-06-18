UPDATE: Suspect arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with shots fired at officer

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at an off-duty Duson police officer and a family member.

On June 18, 2019, at approximately 10:20 pm, the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force arrested Romeion Glaude, of Lafayette, on E. Simcoe Road.

Glaude is believed to be responsible for shooting at a vehicle driven by an off-duty Duson police officer early that morning on Alsandor Drive, police said.

He was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder and one count of attempted second degree murder.

He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without incident.

ORIGINAL: The Lafayette Police Department is investigating a shooting incident involving an off-duty Duson police officer and a family member.

On June 18, 2019, at approximately 1:30 a.m. while traveling in his personal vehicle in the 200 block of Alsandor Dr., multiple shots were fired at his vehicle.

The off-duty officer and his family member were not injured during the incident, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

At this time no suspect(s) have been identified and it is not believed to be a targeted incident toward the off-duty police officer. The investigation into the incident is being investigated by the Lafayette Police Criminal Investigations Division, Dugas said.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

