UPDATE: State Police identify driver killed in single car crash Tuesday in St. Martinville

UPDATE: Troopers investigating a single vehicle fatal crash, Tuesday evening, on LA Hwy 96 east of LA Hwy 347 in St. Martin Parish say the crash took the life of 29-year-old Mckenzie J. Fontenette of St. Martinville.

It happened around 6 p.m.

An initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as Fontenette was driving east on LA 96 when for unknown reasons, his vehicle traveled off the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

He was unrestrained at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Martin Parish Coroner’s Office, State Police said.

Impairment is unknown but standard toxicology samples were obtained and submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL: One person is confirmed dead in a traffic crash on La. highway 96 just east of La. highway 347 at the St. Martinville city limit lines.

It happened just after 6 p.m.

The fatal crash involved one vehicle and is being investigated by State Police.

No other details are known.

Developing story. We have a crew enroute and will update this story as more information becomes available.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now