UPDATE: Scott Fire Department were called to a fire that started in a bedroom of a family home

UPDATE: Scott Fire Department were call out to a house fire in the 200 block of Debonnaire Road, Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, flames and heavy could be seen coming from a back bedroom window, coming from a manufactured home.

Firefighters entered the home and were quickly able to bring the fire under control, by containing it to a bedroom and bathroom. While the rest of the home sustained minor heat and smoke damage.

Upon investigation it was learned that a guest of the home noticed smoke in the bedroom area, and was able to alert the resident of the home.

An unsuccessful attempt to extinguish the fire with an extinguisher was then made by the resident. Following this attempt everyone inside exited the home, and a call was made to 911.

The fire has been determined to starting in the bedroom, and accidental in nature. While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Red Cross has been contacted to assist the five-person family of the home.

ORIGINAL: The Scott Fire Departemnt is current on a residential fire in the 200 block of Debonnaire Road in Scott.

This is a developing story and will update when more information is available.

