UPDATE: Scene of gas leak near Kaliste Saloom at Grand Pointe clear

UPDATE: The scene is clear surrounding a gas leak in the 3200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road, officials say.

Authorities are on the scene of a gas leak on Kaliste Saloom near Grand Pointe.

The Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan said crews responded to a construction site where a natural gas line ruptured in the 3200 block of Kaliste Saloom Road, Wednesday afternoon.

Kaliste Saloom Road near Grand Pointe is currently blocked, and motorist are advised to avoid the area.

Trahan said crews from the Lafayette Fire Department and Atmos Energy are working to stop the leak.

Check back for updates on this story.

