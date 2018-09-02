UPDATE: One person hurt in Crowley home invasion; suspect(s) on the run Video

UPDATE: Crowley Police are questioning two people who may have information on a home invasion that happened earlier in the evening.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, the suspect fled to a home in the 500 block of Northern Avenue in Crowley following a home invasion where one person received moderate injuries.

On arrival, police were unable to enter the home because they needed a warrant.

Once they received the warrant Broussard said they made entry but it appears that that suspect had already fled.

ORIGINAL: Crowley police are investigating a home invasion in the city.

According to Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, intruders barged into a home Saturday evening injuring one person before fleeing the scene.

Broussard said officers are currently on scene at a mobile home in the 500 block of Northern Avenue where he believes the suspects may have barricaded themselves inside.

"We can hear some ramblings in the home, and believe the suspects fled here."

Broussard said K-9 officers are also on scene.

He said detectives are awaiting a signed warrant before entering the home.

Developing story. More to follow.