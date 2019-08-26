UPDATE: One confirmed dead in an 18-wheeler explosion in westbound lane of I-10 near Whiskey Bay

WHISKEY BAY, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: One person was killed in the fiery crash on Interstate 10.

As of 4:50 p.m. both east and westbound lanes remain closed at this time.

State Police said there is no estimated timeline as to when lanes will be reopened.

Westbound traffic is begin rerouted to La. 415 to US Hwy. 190. One person was reported injured and has been airlifted to a local hospital for burn treatment.

We provide updates as information becomes available.

ORIGINAL: State Police and HAZMAT are at the scene of a 18-wheeler crash the Basin Bridge on Interstate 10. Both east and westbound lanes are closed at this time.

Troopers are currently responding to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 westbound at milepost 125 (Whiskey Bay). Both lanes of travel are closed and traffic is being diverted from I-10 to LA 415 to US Hwy 190. Please avoid the area if possible and exercise patience at this time. pic.twitter.com/UzI25e0dtM — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) August 26, 2019

The crash caused a major explosion. How many other vehicle involved has not yet been determined, State Police Troop I Thomas Gossen said.

I-10 West remains closed at MM 125 (Atchafalaya Basin Bridge) due to a multi-vehicle accident. Traffic is being diverted at LA 415 North (Lobdell) to US 190 West. Congestion has reached approximately 3 miles. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) August 26, 2019

This is a developing story.