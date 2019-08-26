UPDATE: One confirmed dead in an 18-wheeler explosion in westbound lane of I-10 near Whiskey Bay

WHISKEY BAY, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: One person was killed in the fiery crash on Interstate 10.
As of 4:50 p.m. both east and westbound lanes remain closed at this time.
State Police said there is no estimated timeline as to when lanes will be reopened.
Westbound traffic is begin rerouted to La. 415 to US Hwy. 190. One person was reported injured and has been airlifted to a local hospital for burn treatment.
ORIGINAL: State Police and HAZMAT are at the scene of a 18-wheeler crash the Basin Bridge on Interstate 10. Both east and westbound lanes are closed at this time.
The crash caused a major explosion. How many other vehicle involved has not yet been determined, State Police Troop I Thomas Gossen said.
This is a developing story.