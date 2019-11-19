Live Now
UPDATE: OMV locations to remain closed through Wednesday morning

Statewide Motor Vehicle offices will remain closed on Wednesday morning, November 20 for ongoing network restoration, Louisiana State Police announced.

As electronic services are restored and tested for full operational capabilities, afternoon office openings will be evaluated and announced to the public.

As officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services continue to restore network and online services, OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain had ordered all office locations to delay opening until noon Tuesday.

The delayed opening was designed to allow OMV employees and OTS representatives ample time to ensure that all public systems are operational and ready for full service.

While many systems are back online, the public is asked to refrain from non-critical OMV tasks today as technicians continue to restore full service.

Throughout the event, OTS technicians and OMV staff have worked continuously to restore public services as quickly and thoroughly as possible. As network systems are restored throughout the morning, citizens are asked to exercise patience and if possible delay personal OMV business until later this week.

The entire Department of Public Safety remains committed to ensure public safety and service to the citizens of Louisiana remains a top priority.

