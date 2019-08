ST. MARTINVILLE, La.- Following an investigation, a narcotics search warrant was carried out by Narcotics Agents with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Wednesday, at a home in the 1100 block of Grand Anse Hwy in Cecilia, La.

A significant amount of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and weapons were found during a search of the property. Colby Calais, 48, of Cecilia, and Camden Calais, 19, of Cecilia were arrested following the search.