UPDATE: Motor Vehicle offices to remain closed Thursday morning

UPDATE: The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles has announced that due to continued efforts to restore network and online services, statewide OMV locations will remain closed Thursday morning, November 21.

Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services have worked continuously since the beginning of the incident making progress to ensure all public systems are operational and ready for full service. Individual office openings will be evaluated as electronic services are restored throughout the morning.

Statewide Motor Vehicle offices were closed on Wednesday due to the ongoing network restoration, Louisiana State Police announced.

As electronic services are restored and tested for full operational capabilities, afternoon office openings will be evaluated and announced to the public.

As officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and the Office of Technology Services continue to restore network and online services, OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain had ordered all office locations to delay opening until noon Tuesday.

The delayed opening was designed to allow OMV employees and OTS representatives ample time to ensure that all public systems are operational and ready for full service.

While many systems are back online, the public is asked to refrain from non-critical OMV tasks today as technicians continue to restore full service.

Throughout the event, OTS technicians and OMV staff have worked continuously to restore public services as quickly and thoroughly as possible. As network systems are restored throughout the morning, citizens are asked to exercise patience and if possible delay personal OMV business until later this week.

The entire Department of Public Safety remains committed to ensure public safety and service to the citizens of Louisiana remains a top priority.