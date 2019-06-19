UPDATE: Motion fails to recognize June as 'PRIDE' month in Lafayette Video Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - UPDATE: The motion to recognize June as Pride Month in Lafayette failed Tuesday night.

The vote was 4 to 3.

Four council members voted in favor of June being recognized as " Pride Month " .

However, two council members were absent and in order for a resolution to pass, you need a majority of the council to get a resolution approved, which is five votes.

" One thing that I am not going to ever apologize for is I love all people, as they are in their own way, " said Kenneth Boudreaux, Lafayette City-Parish Councilman for District 4.



Boudreaux defended his decision to call for a resolution announcing June as " Pride Month " in Lafayette.

" Let me tell y'all I'm not scared. That's why I brought the resolution forward. They're simply a sub-group of our greater community. They do in fact deserve all the protections the Constitution offers them. In fact, I cannot see a reason for us not to support this, " said Boudreaux.



Nineteen people signed up to speak in front of the council and give their opinions on the resolution Tuesday night.

Thirty people also e-mailed or called the council offices to give their opinion as well.



" We're bringing up 'Pride Month' when we have other things that are more important, like ditches and drainage and stuff like that, " said one resident who opposed to the resolution.



" It is simply asking this council to recognize the struggles and accomplishments of a part of your community, " said another resident.



But then during council discussion, lines were drawn in the sand.

" The majority of my constituents in District 1 don't support this, " said Kevin Naquin, Lafayette City-Parish Councilman for District 1, who was against the resolution.

" We should take pride that we are a diverse tolerant and inclusive community, " said Bruce Conque, Lafayette City-Parish Councilman for District 6, who was in favor of the resolution.



However, the measure failed because there wasn't a majority of the council who supported it.



" The work was going to continue anyway. This was just a first step, " said Matthew Humphrey, president of LGBTQ rights organization, PFLAG . " The fact that we even got it on the resolution, we counted it as a victory. So we didn't need it to pass, "

So really how did this whole controversy get started?

The organization, Citizens for a New Louisiana, posted on social media denouncing Boudreaux's resolution and criticizing the Council's priorities.

Mayor-President Joel Robideaux was present for the start of the meeting, then left and never returned halfway through, even for the vote.

Humphrey said PFLAG organization will move on, and is planning to paint the Lafayette sign in downtown Lafayette Wednesday morning with pride colors.

The Pride De Lafayette organization this statement after the vote: We are disappointed the resolution failed. However progression in our community is still prevalent and this failed resolution will not hinder the PRIDE we have. Our community has a strong belief in LGBTQ lives and rights. We stand together to make all lives better and more acceptable always."

--------

ORIGINAL: Fifty years ago, as a stand of resistance, the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer, also known as LGBTQ, movement was started in the United States through the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York.

Since then, many cities throughout the country celebrate what's known as 'PRIDE' during the month of June.

Now, Lafayette may also be one of those cities.

Matthew Humphrey, head of P-Flag Lafayette, a group meant to support LGBTQ rights, says he's been urging the council to recognize June as PRIDE month in Lafayette.

The item was originally not included when the agenda came out, but district four councilman Kenneth Boudreaux, introduced it.

The proposal later appeared on a special meeting agenda to be considered by the council.

If the resolution passes, it does not create an ordinance, nor does it make it a law, where all residents would have to acknowledge June as PRIDE month. It only serves as a statement for the council.



