UPDATE: Missing Ville Platte man found safe

VILLE PLATTE, LA – UPDATE: John Brown has been found safe.

ORIGINAL: Authorities said The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public assistance in locating a missing person.

On Thursday, June 20, 2019, John E. Brown's wife reported him missing from that home early that morning the 6000 block of Grand Prairie Road in Ville Platte.

Brown reportedly left the residence and was heading to Tib’s Trailer in Duson.

At this time, Brown has not made it to Duson or his home, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Brown described as approximately 5’11, weighs about 160 lbs, partially bald, blue eyes and a fair skin tone. Authorities said he suffers from dementia.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a peach colored shirt with a hat of some sort. He was driving his blue 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, Louisiana License Plate #X0142670.

If anyone has any information or comes into contact with John Brown “Eddie” is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161.

