UPDATE: Many power outages across Acadiana

UPDATE: Pineville, La.– Cleco had appoximately 20,000 customers with power outages due to storms moving throughout Cleco’s service territory this morning.

Cleco currently has about 12,000 customers without power.

“All available Cleco line crews and an additional 115 contractor crews from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas have been mobilized to begin restoration efforts,” said James Lass, general manager of distribution operations and emergency management.

ORIGINAL: CLECO is reporting many power outages across Acadiana after the early Sunday storms.

Cleco crews are working to clear debris and restore power, quickly and safely. At 9 a.m. we are reporting about 19,000 customers without power. The hardest hit parishes are Avoyelles (1,338 customers without power), Allen (1,823), Evangeline (6,597), Iberia (6,010), Rapides (823) and St. Landry (1,555).

Cleco says they are receiving reports of fallen trees and limbs along with downed power lines. Please do NOT try to clear debris around power lines. Treat all downed power lines as energized. Call 911 or Cleco to report a dangerous situation.

