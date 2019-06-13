UPDATE: Man wanted in overnight shooting in Opelousas has turned himself in

OPELOUSAS, La.- UPDATE: John Dandre Lebalnc turned himself in to the Opelousas Police Department shortly after 7:00am.

Leblac is currently being interviewed by investigators.

More details to follow as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: John Dandre Azuka Leblanc is wanted in connection with an overnight shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at 11:30pm, near the intersection of Natchez Blvd. and Cherokee St. in Opelousas.

The shooting was followed by a dispute that began at a local motel in the 1100 block of N. Main Street, and continued as the individuals involved were attempting to go to a home located on Cherokee Street.

Leblanc allegedly fired a weapon at several persons in the area, striking one person who was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Leblanc should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone having information about Leblanc’s location, should contact Opelousas Police Department immediately.

