UPDATE 2: Second man arrested in connection to homicide in Opelousas

Steven A. Roberts of Opelousas (Photo: OPD)

John Dandre Azuka Leblanc(Photo: OPD)

OPELOUSAS, La.- UPDATE 2: Steven A. Roberts of Opelousas also participated in a homicide on June 13, 2019. David Scott Thomas of Opelousas had died days later from his injuries received by John Dandre Azuka Leblanc, who was first charged in the incident.

It was later determined by investigators that Steven A. Roberts of Opelousas, also participated in the shooting.

Roberts was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on Friday on one count of second degree murder, and seven counts of attempted second degree murder. Roberts had been arrested by OPD in March of this year on unrelated weapons and narcotics charges, he was out on bond for those charges.

UPDATE: John Dandre Lebalnc turned himself in to the Opelousas Police Department shortly after 7:00am.

Leblac is currently being interviewed by investigators.

More details to follow as the investigation continues.

ORIGINAL: John Dandre Azuka Leblanc is wanted in connection with an overnight shooting that occurred Wednesday evening at 11:30pm, near the intersection of Natchez Blvd. and Cherokee St. in Opelousas.

The shooting was followed by a dispute that began at a local motel in the 1100 block of N. Main Street, and continued as the individuals involved were attempting to go to a home located on Cherokee Street.

Leblanc allegedly fired a weapon at several persons in the area, striking one person who was transported to a nearby hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition.

Leblanc should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone having information about Leblanc’s location, should contact Opelousas Police Department immediately.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now